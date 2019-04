NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a low-volume trading session little changed on Monday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of quarterly earnings reports from major companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.49 points, or 0.18%, to 26,511.05, the S&P 500 gained 2.94 points, or 0.10%, to 2,907.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.21 points, or 0.22%, to 8,015.27. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)