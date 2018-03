March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes surged 1.5 percent at the open on Monday after reports that the United States and China were willing to negotiate tariffs and trade imbalances to avert a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 394.94 points, or 1.68 percent, to 23,928.14. The S&P 500 gained 40.73 points, or 1.58 percent, to 2,628.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 136.21 points, or 1.95 percent, to 7,128.87.