October 16, 2018 / 8:04 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps more than 2 pct after earnings, data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday after upbeat earnings reports from major companies, including UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs, and solid economic data, as equities rebounded from a recent sharp sell-off.

The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since March.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 547.81 points, or 2.17 percent, to 25,798.36, the S&P 500 gained 60.06 points, or 2.18 percent, to 2,810.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 215.13 points, or 2.9 percent, to 7,645.87. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)

