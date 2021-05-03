US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off May trading with gains

May 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings, with investors awaiting data to gauge the pace of the country’s economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.04 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,904.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.81 points, or 0.26%, at 4,191.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 69.09 points, or 0.49%, to 14,031.77 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)