Market News
November 27, 2019 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mints records again, helped by solid economic data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes closed at record levels for a third straight day in a muted volume session on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh data pointed to an economy on solid footing, while investors remained cautiously optimistic about a resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.15 points, or 0.16%, to 28,165.83, the S&P 500 gained 13.2 points, or 0.42%, to 3,153.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.24 points, or 0.66%, to 8,705.18. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)

