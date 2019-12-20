US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record high as trade optimism persists

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-U.S. trade tensions, starting with an interim deal due to be inked in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.68 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 28,608.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.96 points, or 0.56%, at 3,223.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.62 points, or 0.28%, to 8,911.84 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)