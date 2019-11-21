Market News
November 21, 2019 / 2:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing over the Hong Kong protests cast doubts on the timing of a deal to end the prolonged tariff dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.81 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 27,820.28.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.03 points, or 0.00%, at 3,108.49. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.14 points, or 0.01%, to 8,527.87 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
