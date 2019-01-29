Market News
January 29, 2019 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after latest batch of earnings

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a slide a day earlier driven by concerns that the fallout from the U.S.-China trade dispute could be set to dominate the corporate earnings season and weaken profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 24,519.62.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.04 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,644.89. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.81 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,087.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

