October 5, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after September jobs data

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday after September jobs data showed further tightening in the U.S. labor market and moderate inflation pressures, doing little to deter predictions of gradual rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.29 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 26,632.77.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,902.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.75 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,874.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
