US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Trump-Xi trade meeting

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as caution mounted ahead of a high-stakes U.S.-China trade meeting at the G20 Summit, whose outcome would determine if the trade war that has roiled financial markets would abate or worsen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.70 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 25,307.14.

The S&P 500 opened flat at 2,737.76. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.22 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,279.30 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)