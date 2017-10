Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as investors waited for the conclusion of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting for indications of a third interest rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 22,371.94. The S&P 500 gained 0.29 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,506.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.85 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,458.47. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)