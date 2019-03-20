US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as investors await Fed outlook

March 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors cautiously waited for more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook for the year, while trade worries still lingered.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.23 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,831.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.99 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,721.95 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,867.79. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)