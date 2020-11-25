Wall Street opens flat as labor market recovery slows

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 12.63 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 30,058.87.

The S&P 500 opened flat at 3,635.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.11 points, or 0.14%, to 12,053.89 at the opening bell.