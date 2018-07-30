FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as tech losses offset energy, Caterpillar gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as weakness in tech stocks offset gains in energy companies which rose on the back of higher oil prices and as industrials got a lift from Caterpillar’s upbeat quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.74 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,439.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,819.00. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,735.27 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

