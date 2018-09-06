FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as trade worries linger

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday, weighed down by concerns that the Trump administration would make good on its plan for fresh China tariffs and as energy stocks dropped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.97 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,973.02. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.04 points at 2,888.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.10 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,998.27 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

