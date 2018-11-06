Market News
November 6, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as U.S. elections get underway

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. midterm elections that could shape the future of Donald Trump’s presidency and test his tax and trade policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.87 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,452.83. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,738.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,326.07 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.