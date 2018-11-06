US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as U.S. elections get underway

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. midterm elections that could shape the future of Donald Trump’s presidency and test his tax and trade policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.87 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,452.83. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,738.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,326.07 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)