July 16, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as weak oil prices offset earnings enthusiasm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.17 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 25,025.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.12 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,801.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.76 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,831.74 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

