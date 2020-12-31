Wall St opens flat, but set for strong yearly gains

FILE PHOTO: The boot on the statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, is seen across from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following Election Day in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq set to record solid gains in 2020 on hopes that more stimulus and coronavirus vaccines will continue to drive a strong economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.08 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,417.64. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.23 points, or 0.03%, at 3,733.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.09 points, or 0.06%, to 12,877.09 at the opening bell.