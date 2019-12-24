Market News
December 24, 2019 / 2:33 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat heading into Christmas break

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks took a breather at the open on Tuesday heading into the Christmas break amid improving U.S.-China trade relations and lingering optimism about the health of the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 21.04 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 28,572.57.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.44 points, or 0.04%, at 3,225.45, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 9.36 points, or 0.10%, to 8,955.01 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below