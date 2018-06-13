US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, media stocks in focus

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in healthcare stocks offset losses in AT&T, whose $85 billion takeover of Time Warner was approved by a court.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.92 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,328.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.09 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,787.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.11 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,713.90 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)