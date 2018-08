Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as markets speculated on the future path of interest rate hikes and new tariffs took effect in the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.74 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,714.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.53 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,860.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.63 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,886.47 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)