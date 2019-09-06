US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after China stimulus plan, jobs data

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flagging economy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.10 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 26,790.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.33 points, or 0.15%, at 2,980.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.75 points, or 0.11%, to 8,125.58 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)