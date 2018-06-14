FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 1:34 PM / in 7 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after ECB decision, retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday on better-than-expected May retail sales data, while investors assessed the European Central Bank’s move to end its stimulus program and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s guidance on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.45 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 25,254.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.58 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,783.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.84 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,723.53 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

