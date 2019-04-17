Market News
April 17, 2019 / 1:35 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after encouraging China data, earnings

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as upbeat economic data from China and a jump in Qualcomm shares sparked gains in chipmakers, with sentiment also lifted by largely positive earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.87 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,468.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.98 points, or 0.31%, at 2,916.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 44.74 points, or 0.56%, to 8,044.97 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
