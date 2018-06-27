US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after new U.S. plan for China investments

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the Trump administration said it would use a strengthened security review process to deal with threats from Chinese investments in domestic technologies, instead of imposing China-specific restrictions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.00 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,303.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.39 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,728.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,586.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)