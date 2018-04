April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a trio of big banks reported strong quarterly results, while geopolitical risks and concerns over trade war eased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.59 points, or 0.57 percent, to 24,623.64. The S&P 500 gained 14.45 points, or 0.542419 percent, to 2,678.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 39.68 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,179.92. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)