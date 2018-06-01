FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in technology and bank stocks after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations of an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.25 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,542.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.43 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,718.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.55 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,487.66 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

