Market News
May 3, 2019 / 1:37 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong jobs data

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as a surge in job growth in April pointed to a solid domestic economy, while a steady wage growth backed the Federal Reserve’s patient view on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.35 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,379.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.69 points, or 0.40%, at 2,929.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.11 points, or 0.70%, to 8,092.88 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
