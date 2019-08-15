Market News
August 15, 2019 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart’s robust results eased fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, while differing reports on the U.S.-China trade dispute kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 25,514.25.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20%, at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.26 points, or 0.21%, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below