US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after tech-led slide

April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering from a technology driven selloff a day earlier that pushed the Dow and the S&P 500 below important technical levels amid renewed global trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.82 points, or 0.41 percent, to 23,741.01. The S&P 500 gained 11.93 points, or 0.462066 percent, to 2,593.81. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.37 points, or 0.75 percent, to 6,921.49. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)