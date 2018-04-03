FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 1:36 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after tech-led slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering from a technology driven selloff a day earlier that pushed the Dow and the S&P 500 below important technical levels amid renewed global trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.82 points, or 0.41 percent, to 23,741.01. The S&P 500 gained 11.93 points, or 0.462066 percent, to 2,593.81. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.37 points, or 0.75 percent, to 6,921.49. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

