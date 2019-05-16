US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after upbeat Cisco, Walmart earnings

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by upbeat earnings from Cisco and Walmart, although the Trump administration’s move to blacklist Chinese telecom company Huawei kept chip stocks under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.12 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 25,692.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.84 points, or 0.17%, at 2,855.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.43 points, or 0.13%, to 7,832.58 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)