Market News
April 16, 2019 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, taking the S&P 500 to less than a percent away from an all-time high, after better-than-expected results from healthcare giants UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.42 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 26,482.19. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.68 points, or 0.23%, at 2,912.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.56 points, or 0.31%, to 8,000.57 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
