US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after U.S. GDP data

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the third quarter, while investors eyed gains from sweeping corporate tax cuts passed by Congress this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.55 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,791.2. The S&P 500 gained 5.37 points, or 0.200429 percent, to 2,684.62. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.03 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,972.99. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)