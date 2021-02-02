US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session’s momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.0 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 30276.88. The S&P 500 rose 18.0 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 3791.84, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 139.7 points, or 1.04%, to 13543.102 at the opening bell.