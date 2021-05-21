Wall St opens higher ahead of key U.S. business surveys

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as attention shifted to business surveys at the end of a volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.8 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34121.91. The S&P 500 rose 9.5 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 4168.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 80.4 points, or 0.59%, to 13616.186 at the opening bell.