US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Apple lifts tech stocks

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Apple’s strong earnings boosted technology companies and helped ease concerns over future growth of the tech sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.44 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 25,461.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.88 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,821.17. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.03 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,701.82 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)