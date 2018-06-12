FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 12, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as bank stocks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with bank stocks gaining as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, while a historic U.S.-North Korea summit failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.51 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 25,346.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.60 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,785.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,673.87 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.