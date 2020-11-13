US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Cisco, Disney jump after results

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat quarterly results, although investors remained worried about restrictions due to record surges in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.73 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 29,203.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.56 points, or 0.44%, at 3,552.57, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.35 points, or 0.73%, to 11,794.94 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)