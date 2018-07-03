US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as energy stocks gain

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as shares of energy companies rose on the back of rising oil prices, aiding Wall Street in a shortened trading day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.21 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 24,359.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.56 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,733.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.94 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,593.63 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)