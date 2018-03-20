FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as financials gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in financial stocks ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but declines in Facebook and Oracle weighed on technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.75 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,709.66. The S&P 500 gained 7.04 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,719.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.33 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,355.57. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

