Market News
November 26, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as retail, tech stocks gain

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as optimism of a robust holiday season powered gains in shares of retailers and technology stocks bounced back after a brutal sell-off last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.18 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 24,364.13.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.41 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,649.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 87.51 points, or 1.26 percent, to 7,026.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.