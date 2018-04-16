US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Syria fears wane

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as investors bet the weekend’s U.S.-led missile attack on Syria would not escalate into a broader conflict, while turning their focus to the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.01 points, or 0.50 percent, at the open to 24,483.15. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.80 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,670.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.22 points, or 0.66 percent, to 7,153.87 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)