FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 20, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks bounce back

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open with the S&P 500 hitting a record high on Thursday, helped by a bounce back in technology stocks and relief that fresh U.S. and China tariffs were less damaging than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.63 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 26,519.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.78 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,919.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,993.53 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.