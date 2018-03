March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as technology shares recovered some lost ground in a roller coaster week for Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.89 points, or 0.51 percent, to 23,970.31. The S&P 500 gained 11.72 points, or 0.449904 percent, to 2,616.72. The Nasdaq Composite added 34.95 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,984.17.