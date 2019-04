April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks and upbeat earnings from a handful of companies including Coca-Cola and Twitter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.78 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 26,513.83. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.02 points, or 0.07%, at 2,909.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.48 points, or 0.14%, to 8,026.75 at the opening bell.