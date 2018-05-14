FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as trade tensions ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday on signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump softened his stance on ZTE Corp, pledging to help the Chinese technology company “get back into business, fast”.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.20 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,879.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.65 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,733.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.57 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,429.45 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

