March 8, 2018 / 2:36 PM / in 16 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as trade war fears cool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as fears of a global trade war ebbed following signs that President Donald Trump’s proposed hefty import tariffs on steel and aluminum could exclude key trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.09 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,854.45. The S&P 500 gained 5.52 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,732.32. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.92 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,421.57.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

