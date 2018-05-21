FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as trade war put 'on hold'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened half a percent higher on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war “on hold”, and as U.S. companies announced $27.6 billion worth of mergers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.97 points, or 0.68 percent, at the open to 24,883.06.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,725.95. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.00 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,406.34 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

