April 9, 2018 / 1:35 PM / in 15 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as U.S.-China trade war worries ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, after Trump administration officials toned down trade war rhetoric that had pressured global markets last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.14 points, or 0.81 percent, to 24,126.9, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,621.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.75 points, or 0.88 percent, to 6,975.86. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

