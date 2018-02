Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday as technology and financial stocks rose, but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average remained on course for their biggest weekly losses in at least six years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.03 points, or 0.95 percent, to 24,087.49. The S&P 500 gained 25 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,606. The Nasdaq Composite added 78.71 points, or 1.16 percent, to 6,855.86. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)